Virginia Beach lifeguards make water rescue at 16th Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police reported a water rescue underway at the Oceanfront on Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson said lifeguards were alerted to a person having medical trouble in the water near 16th Street around 12:45 p.m.
Lifeguards had pulled the person out and were doing CPR when police officers reached the scene.
"It is unknown at this time if the victim suffered from a medical condition in the water or drowned," wrote the spokesperson.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and around 2 p.m., medical workers were still trying to save his or her life.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.