Virginia Beach lifeguards make water rescue at 16th Street

Police said the victim either suffered a medical condition in the water or almost drowned. Lifeguards performed CPR and the person was taken to a hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police reported a water rescue underway at the Oceanfront on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson said lifeguards were alerted to a person having medical trouble in the water near 16th Street around 12:45 p.m.

Lifeguards had pulled the person out and were doing CPR when police officers reached the scene.

"It is unknown at this time if the victim suffered from a medical condition in the water or drowned," wrote the spokesperson.

Possible drowning 16th Street and Beach, more details to follow when they become available https://t.co/m3U3PPh0SP @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 28, 2020

The victim was taken to a hospital, and around 2 p.m., medical workers were still trying to save his or her life.