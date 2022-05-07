Dozens of lives saved by Virginia Beach lifeguards over holiday weekend

Lifeguards said they rescued 18 swimmers over the holiday weekend at the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a busy Fourth of July weekend, lifeguards in Virginia Beach were on alert, saving lives across the Oceanfront.

Whether it's on the sand or in the water, many Virginia Beach lifeguards said they are ready to save lives.

“I scan my water to make sure none of my people are farther out than the rest," said Margaret Lassalle, a Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service lifeguard.

Lifeguards said they rescued 18 swimmers over the holiday weekend at the Oceanfront. Lassalle said she helped someone stuck in the water.

“I had seen him fall off his boogie board multiple times and struggle to get back but this time, he wasn’t going to make it back," said Lassalle.

Lassalle said she got the boy to the shore in a matter of minutes.

“He had his boogie board leash to his ankle instead of his wrist, so that made it very difficult for him to swim and grab his board," said Lassalle.

Deputy Chief Gary Felch said over the weekend, lifeguards reunited dozens of lost children at the beach.

“We had about 60 lost kids -- lost and found kids. Kids were away from their parents that we reunited and we probably had about five or six medical calls on the beach," said Felch.

Lassalle said lifeguards are ready for the large crowds this summer. She has a message for people coming to the beach.

“Talk to the lifeguard when you get to the stand. Make sure you know what street you’re at. Watch your children, make sure that they know that there’s a lifeguard right there, and listen to the whistles. Know the water conditions, and know your swimming ability," said Lassalle.