Virginia Beach man accused of voluntary manslaughter after bar fight turns deadly

Virginia Beach resident Wesley Horbal was arrested after a fight turned deadly at CP Shuckers earlier this month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Earlier this month, a fight at a restaurant and bar in Virginia Beach turned deadly.

The incident happened on August 11 in the 3200 block of Shore Drive. That's where VBPD said two individuals got into a physical altercation.

According to police, one of the individuals, a 26-year-old man, sustained a head injury during the fight and was taken to a hospital. On August 25, police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, Virginia Beach police arrested 26-year-old Wesley Horbal and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.

Horbal's attorney, Happy O'Brien, said the incident happened at CP Shuckers.

Newly filed court documents show Horbal admitted to fighting, punching and kicking the victim while the man was on the ground.

The document goes on to show the man had skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the law enforcement officer.

O’Brien said his firm is doing its own investigation into what happened.

“We’re in the very infancy of our investigation, so we’re reaching out to a bunch of people, witnesses, employees things of that nature to try and determine what exactly happened that night," said O'Brien.

Right now, Horbal is in jail. His bond hearing is set for this Thursday.

13News Now reached out to the managing staff at CP Schucker's restaurant and they did not want to comment.

This is the second time this summer that someone has died after a fight at CP Shuckers.

Back in July, police said Stephen "Tyler" Murphy, a navy sailor, got into a fight with a man outside the bar.

Police said that man, Joshua Robinson, hit murphy with his car. Murphy later died.