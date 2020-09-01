VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been charged with a hoax on Thursday during the search for two missing teens in Norfolk.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Norfolk police were told a man as demanding money in exchange for one of the missing teenagers from Norfolk. Detectives found the man and placed him under arrest in the City of Virginia Beach.

After investigating, police learned that the “ransom” was a hoax.

Christopher M. Dunlap has been charged with one felony count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses.

Police said Dunlap is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Norfolk detectives are still asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Sincerity Ennels and 15-year-old Emily Morrison. Ennels and Morrison were last seen leaving Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, January 8th around 2 p.m.

Ennels has brown hair and brown eyes, ear piercings, nose piercing, and braces on the top part of her mouth. Ennels was last seen wearing a black hoody with an “S” on it, khaki pants and all-black Nike shoes.

Morrison is 5’04”, thin build, long straight red hair (past the shoulders), blue eyes, braces on teeth, and noticeable freckles on face. Morrison was last seen wearing an olive-green pullover hoodie with OBEY on the front, light blue jeans with rips in the legs, and white vans tennis shoes.

Detectives do not believe the juveniles are in danger.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.

