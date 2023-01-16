Virginia Beach man arrested for illegally importing, selling firearms

John Dane, 35, was taken into custody. During the search, police also found what they suspect to be methamphetamine.

After a multi-agency effort, a Virginia Beach man faces multiple charges surrounding the creation and sale of illegal firearms.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Bureau says that this operation was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Police received a tip that a person was illegally manufacturing and selling automatic firearms, suppressors and Glock "switches" that convert the firearm from semi-automatic to fully automatic.

After a search warrant was conducted, John Dane, 35, was taken into custody on January 10. During the search, police also found what they suspect to be methamphetamine.

"This joint operation moved with haste to remove a large number of illegally procured weapons from our streets," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate wrote in a statement.

"We're grateful for the partnerships and resources our federal partners bring to bear to ensure that those that contribute to gun violence in the City of Virginia Beach are held accountable."

He faces the following charges:

• Possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes

• Importation/sale of a trigger activator

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics