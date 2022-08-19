Virginia Beach man dies after being hit by car on Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach Thursday night.
According to the Virginia Beach Police Dept., a car broke down in the 600 block of Indian River Road. The driver stopped in a turn lane, with emergency flashers on.
A second motorist stopped to help the driver of the broken down car when he was struck by another car.
Police identified the pedestrian as 55-year-old Juan Ocasio Encarnacion, of Virginia Beach. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The case is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.