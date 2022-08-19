Virginia Beach man dies after being hit by car on Indian River Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car off Indian River Road Thursday night. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Dept., a car broke down in the 600 block of Indian River Road. The driver stopped in a turn lane, with emergency flashers on.

A second motorist stopped to help the driver of the broken down car when he was struck by another car.

Police identified the pedestrian as 55-year-old Juan Ocasio Encarnacion, of Virginia Beach. He was taken to the hospital where he died.