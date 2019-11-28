VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man in Virginia Beach said he couldn't believe his luck last week.

Victorious Gurley said just last Friday, his work truck exploded into flames while he was at a job in Newport News.

"It hasn't even been a week. Friday will make it a week since my last truck exploded in front of a job. I finished the job," he said.

He owns "Victorious Paints", a painting business.

Firefighters told him it was an electrical fire that caused the flames.

His older brother flew in from Florida Tuesday and surprised him with a new work truck.

"They had the best surprise for me. We took videos and all of my brothers were there," he said.

His mom, Yolanda Gurley, was just as excited for him.

So, right after getting the truck, they went to Home Depot to pick up new work supplies to replace what Victorious lost. It was a quick trip, but it didn't take much time before he said bad luck struck again.

"The truck was gone. Someone stole the truck," said Yolanda.

Victorious and Yolanda said they didn't even have the truck for one hour before it was stolen.

"I'm thinking maybe we didn't look hard enough. Maybe we forgot where we parked. So, we didn't find the truck," Victorious said.

They said they called police right away and the officer told them there was surveillance video.

"He was just brokenhearted. It was very hard to watch him go from cloud 139 to zero in such a short time," Yolanda said about her son.

Even with the setbacks, Victorious said he still has a strong will and jobs to do and he'll keep going until his truck is found.

"It's been tough but we're taking it a day at a time. We're positive," he said.

13News Now reached out to Home Depot corporate about the surveillance video. They said only Virginia Beach police can release that video.

We also reached out to police about the surveillance video and to confirm the police report number Yolanda provided. We did not hear back.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Williamsburg police search for rape suspect

RELATED: Man dead after police get calls about vehicle tampering, gunfire in Newport News

RELATED: What's leading to the decline of the gas station?

RELATED: Three people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

RELATED: Neighbors frustrated, moving away from problematic mob of kids on Norfolk street