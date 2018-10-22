NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing three banks and one credit union.

From October 2017 to April 2018, 30-year-old Rian Michael Lopez robbed a Wells Fargo bank of $7,700, a Bank of America of $17,191, a BB&T bank of $4,076, and a Bayport Federal Credit Union of $6,800, according to court documents.

The last robbery, bank tellers secretly gave bait money to Lopez.

Later, a Virginia Beach police officer caught Lopez casing another Wells Fargo bank for a potential robbery. Officers searched his car and his home and found clothing he had worn to the previous robberies and a large of amount of money that included the bait money from the Bayport Federal Credit Union robbery.

On Monday, Lopez pleaded guilty to bank robbery and faced a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 25, 2019.

