VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to charges in connection with two emaciated dogs that had been removed from his home.

Justin Malik Jones pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, one count of failing to have a rabies certificate, and one count of failing to pay pet tax.

Police said they were first alerted to a home in the 5800 block of Pickering Street on the morning of September 7, 2017, when a citizen flagged down a deputy, asking for help regarding a sickly dog. An animal control officer responded and found an emaciated female boxer type dog that appeared to be malnourished and having skin problems.

The officer located the owner, who relinquished custody of the dog to animal control. The officer was unaware of any other dogs on the property at that time.

Later that day, animal control was again called to the same street, after a maintenance crew called to say they found a dead dog in the yard of a vacant home.

It was discovered the dog was still alive, but barely breathing. The female mixed breed was rushed to a local emergency veterinarian clinic, where the animal was humanely euthanized due to her condition.

Investigators learned the owner of the dog was the same owner of the dog that had been confiscated earlier in the day. Officers found a second owner as well as two more dogs, both of which were relinquished to animal control at that time.

After a veterinary evaluation, one of the additional dogs was also humanely euthanized due to her condition.

Jones, along with Stephine Machelle Stallworth were placed under arrest.

With Jones' guilty plea on Monday, a judge sentenced him to 120 days in jail, and was fined $100 on the tax and rabies charges. He must also remain on good behavior for four years.

