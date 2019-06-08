VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty for causing a three-car crash that left one person severely injured.

Matthew Rushin pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of felony hit and run.

Rushin had originally faced an attempted murder charge. Court documents stated Rushin was trying to commit suicide when he cut across a median and drove into oncoming traffic on January 4. Witnesses told 13News Now he was speeding at about 90 mph during impact.

RELATED: Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly causing three-car crash

The resulting crash left a 77-year-old man with serious injuries, including two collapsed lungs, a broken leg, and brain bleed.

Rushin is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6.

RELATED: New details in 20-year-old's attempted murder charge after three-car crash