VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man will spend six years in prison after he was convicted of defrauding an elderly man of nearly $157,000.

55-year-old John Michael Gatchell was convicted of facilitating a marriage between the victim -- who has a diminished mental capacity -- with a woman Gatchell had been in a long-term relationship with in order to gain access to the victim's money and property.

According to court documents, this included having the man make a down payment on a Jaguar that Gatchell and a family member drove for 10 months before it was repossessed, as well as two mortgage loans that mostly went to benefitting Gatchell and others.

The money Gatchell received was then used to buy concert tickets, pay delinquent bills, and make a security deposit for a house he leased, among other things.