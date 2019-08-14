VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was convicted of exposing himself to high school cheerleaders at a Virginia Beach shopping center was sentenced on Wednesday.

Wesley Jones will spend five years behind bars for indecent liberties charges. Afterward, he will need to register as a sex offender and spend 16 years on good behavior. He is also forbidden to have contact with any of the victims or their families.

The incidents happened back in June of 2018 at the Chimney Hill Shopping Center off Holland Road.

Parents reported that their children saw Jones pull up in a car acting like he was going to give a donation. That’s when parents say he told them to “look down” and then fondled himself.

"He was sitting there. His head was down, his eyes were closed. It looked like he was drinking or on drugs or something,” one of the victims told 13News Now.