Virginia Beach man receives 22-year prison sentence in child porn case

Court documents showed that James T. White, 26, of Virginia Beach had 1,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography in his possession.

A Virginia Beach man received his prison sentence after being involved in child pornography.

United States Judge Rebecca B. Smith sentenced 26-year-old James Thomas White to 22 years in prison for producing graphic materials of child sexual abuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said the court documents from Dec. 2018 to Jan. 2019 showed that White was requesting sexually explicit pictures and videos from a 13-year-old girl.

According to the documents, White used a Twitter account to ask the girl to send him porn images.

In addition to Twitter, he was also using other online platforms to meet people to trade images and videos of child sexual abuse. He was saving the footage he'd receive on his electronic devices and in online cloud storage accounts.

The court docs said he had about 1,500 pictures and 450 videos of child porn, including those showing babies (infants or toddlers) being sexually abused.