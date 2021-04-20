Virginia Beach man sentenced to 60 years in robbery, brutal sexual assault of woman in 2016

Ronnie Anderson, 27, will only have to serve 30 years with 30 years suspended.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for robbing and repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in February 2016.

Ronnie Anderson, 27, will only have to serve 30 years with 30 years suspended, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle for the city of Virginia Beach.

Anderson pled guilty on November 19, 2019, to charges of Forcible Sodomy, Object Sexual Penetration, Robbery, Abduction with the Intent to Gain Pecuniary Benefit, Abduction, and Conspiracy.

On February 21, 2016, Anderson and a juvenile at the time—William Coston—approached a woman outside a Wingate Inn hotel as she was exiting her vehicle.

Anderson asked the woman for a cigarette and lighter. He then showed her a knife and told her, “We’re gonna get something from you.”

Coston then went inside the vehicle and emptied the woman’s purse. Anderson forced her in the backseat and began sexually assaulting the woman, along with Coston.

The woman attempted to escape but was forced back inside the vehicle. Anderson punched the woman in the face, back, and kneed her in the stomach. She also suffered a cut on her leg.

The woman was then forced to drive to a 7-Eleven and take out money from an ATM.

Coston apologized to the woman and told her Anderson made him do it. He said they were only supposed to rob her.

After handing the money to the men, she ran toward the employee office and called the police.

Anderson and Coston were later found at a hotel room with both knives recovered from a street storm drain.

Coston later pled guilty on February 14, 2017, to charges of Robbery, Object Sexual Penetration, Forcible Sodomy, Abduction, and Conspiracy.