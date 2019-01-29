NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to nine years in prison for robbing three banks and one credit union.

Investigators said that from October 2017 to April 2018, Rian Michael Lopez robbed a Wells Fargo bank of $7,700, a Bank of America of $17,191, a BB&T bank of $4,076, and a Bayport Federal Credit Union of $6,800, according to court documents.

The last robbery, bank tellers secretly gave bait money to Lopez.

Later, a Virginia Beach police officer caught Lopez casing another Wells Fargo bank for a potential robbery. Officers searched his car and his home and found clothing he had worn to the previous robberies and a large of amount of money that included the bait money from the Bayport Federal Credit Union robbery.

Lopez, who was previously convicted of robbing a South Carolina bank in 2010, pleaded guilty in October.