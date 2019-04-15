VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual abuse charges.

Ian Daniel Palmer, 28, pleaded guilty on October 2. If the case had gone to trial, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said they had evidence that a child reported that Palmer sexually assaulted them on February 16, 2018.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the abuse occurred frequently over a three-year period and Palmer would blindfold the child and tell the child not to report the abuse to their mother.

Palmer was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of custodial indecent liberties.