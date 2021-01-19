Virginia Beach man wanted in connection to US Capitol riot in custody

Jacob Hiles turned himself in to authorities. He faces federal charges in connection with the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man turned himself in Tuesday morning to face federal charges related to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege.

Charges were filed last week against Jacob Hiles, a fishing charter captain from Virginia Beach. The FBI confirmed that Hiles turned himself in on Tuesday.

Court documents reveal that several photos of Hiles were taken at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and posted to his Facebook account, including several selfies.

Those pictures were posted hours before and after the siege took place, according to testimony from an FBI agent.

Hiles also wrote statuses like “feeling cute...might start a revolution later, IDK -in Capitol Hill” as well as “tear gassed for an hour, we entered the Capitol, thousands of us.”

He even recounted on his Facebook page that he witnessed a woman who had been shot by the FBI and saw blood trailing out of the building.

A warrant was filed for his arrest.

Hiles faces the following charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly, With Intent to Impede Government Business or Official Functions, Engaging in Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings