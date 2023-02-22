Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims ask state for $40 million

If the request is granted, $25 million would be given to families of the victims and $15 million to city employees who were impacted by the violence.

RICHMOND, Va. — Several weeks after families of the victims of the 5/31 Virginia Beach mass shooting held a news conference, calling for justice and more support from the state, the six families are now requesting a specific amount of state funding.

On Wednesday, several of the families were at the state capitol building in Richmond to be honored and recognized by state lawmakers.

While there, the group gave members of the Virginia General Assembly a letter, asking for $40 million from the state’s 2022-2024 budget to assist with their "broken bodies, broken hearts and broken minds" in the aftermath of losing their loved ones.

On May 31, 2019, a disgruntled city employee shot and killed 12 people inside Building Two at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The FBI later found that the shooter was, in part, motivated by perceived workplace grievances which he fixated on for years.

The letter states that Virginia Beach's "lack of action has left [the families] abandoned, forgotten, and disregarded and claims the city was “misleading” when it “bragged” about paying the families $1.5 million in the aftermath of the shooting. “In actuality,” the letter continues, “the total $1.5 million received was from workman's compensation that was divided between 11 families of the deceased – with a disregard for the 12th family member. She has received nothing from the city of Virginia Beach."

"Three and a half years have gone by, and we still have not been treated fairly," the letter reads.

The letter also mentions other events in the months after the shooting that caused victims’ families further frustration, including the denial of health benefits for one family and the renovations made on the building where the shooting happened to turn it into a new police headquarters despite overwhelming support from residents to tear it down and replace it with a memorial.

If the state grants the families the money they are requesting, $25 million would be split among the families of the victims and $15 million would be given to the city employees who were directly impacted by the violence and survived the shooting.

The letter says that this is a small amount compared to the totality of the budget, which is roughly $80 billion.

"These needed funds will meaningfully help all [of the] families affected by this devastating event," the letter says. "...The heartbreak that we have experienced has only been compounded by the trauma of being ignored and forgotten by our city."

This comes about a month after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's law firm, which is representing the families, released a video and held a news conference demanding justice and saying they were prepared to do everything needed on the legal front to make it happen.

Around the same time, a letter penned by the VTV Family Outreach Foundation was released, calling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Virginia General Assembly and leaders with the City of Virginia Beach to help the families.

The foundation, created by survivors and families of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, expressed a desire for those leaders to extend the same "compassion, empathy, courage, grace and leadership" to the Virginia Beach families as was shown to those affected by the Virginia Tech tragedy with "the VT settlement."