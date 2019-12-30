VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Mayor Bobby Dyer has requested a special city council meeting on January 6, 2020, to discuss a resolution that could make the city a Second Amendment sanctuary. The request was made on Monday, December 30.

Alongside Mayor Bobby Dyer, Vice Mayor James Wood, and council members Abbott, Moss, and Wilson requested the discussion.

After the special session discussion, the city council will hold a special formal session to take public comment before considering the resolution. The resolution, if passed, would make the City of Virginia Beach a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The city council discussion will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and the public comment will start at 6 p.m.

On December 3, the Virginia Beach City Council meeting was flooded with Second Amendment Sanctuaries supporters. There was nothing official on the agenda about the topic. There were so many people in attendance at the event that the fire marshal's office had to ask dozens of people to step outside the building.

View the full request and resolution below:

This all comes ahead of the 2020 legislative session in Richmond when it's expected that the Democratic-controlled General Assembly will make changes to current gun legislation.

Recently, multiple Hampton Roads localities have considered or passed similar resolutions. On December 3, the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution.

A few weeks ago, Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring claimed in an advisory opinion there was no “no legal effect” on 2nd Amendment Sanctuary cities.

On top of that, Herring said that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.