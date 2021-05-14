Reopening Virginia Beach: Mayor Dyer says lifting COVID-19 restrictions before Memorial Day weekend is a 'morale boost'

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the change is a huge boost for tourism and small businesses in Virginia Beach that have been struggling during the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia will lift its COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re ready for it and I think the people are ready for it and what a way to kick off the summer, let’s get open," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Memorial Day kind of kicks off our summer, this is a sign that tells the rest of the nation the Virginia Beach is open for business.”

Dyer said Governor Ralph Northam's decision to lift capacity limits and social distancing restrictions on May 28 is a huge boost for tourism and small businesses in Virginia Beach that have been struggling during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Dyer sent Northam a letter asking for permission to reopen Virginia Beach before Memorial Day weekend. With Friday's change, Dyer got his wish.

“I think all things are pointed in a positive direction and I think it will just be a boost of morale," Dyer said.

At Mount Trashmore Park, Jody Dawson said he can't wait.

“I definitely think it will be a lot more helpful because a lot of people have been desperate to get out and a lot of people actually miss Virginia," Dawson said. "I have 10 to 15 friends who say they’ll come back once everything is kind of cleared up.”

Dawson said he’s confident people are doing their part and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and he’s ready for a Virginia Beach without restrictions.

“It would mean the world because I wouldn’t have to keep running back to my car to get my mask because it’s a sunny day and I’m in my normal [good] mood," he said.

Dyer said the lifting of restrictions will allow businesses to open their supply chains and hire more people for the summer. He also called it a competitive boost, bringing Virginia Beach more in line with places like Ocean City, Myrtle Beach, and the Outer Banks.

Vaccination rates play a big role in Governor Northam's decision to reopen the Commonwealth.