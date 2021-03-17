x
Mayor to highlight how Virginia Beach handled challenges of 2020 in State of the City address

Mayor Bobby Dyer will discuss the challenges the city has faced this past year during a pandemic in his third State of the City address.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from the State of the City in March 2020.

It's been quite a year for the city of Virginia Beach. It has endured a pandemic, which has impacted its biggest industry: tourism.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bobby Dyer will discuss the challenges the city has faced this past year in his third State of the City address.

The address will be a virtual event and will be live streamed on the city of Virginia Beach's website and the Hampton Roads Chamber's YouTube channel at 12:30 p.m.

Watch a live stream of the State of the City below:

Dyer will highlight how the city and its citizens have shown how to “improvise, adapt and overcome” the challenges brought on by the pandemic, a city news release said.

It is a big contrast to Dyer's second state of the city address last year, when Virginia Beach was optimistic about another Something in the Water Festival and a boom in tourism traffic. 

It was only a few days later after Dyer's address, when Gov. Ralph Northam had no choice but to declare a State of Emergency in Virginia on March 12, 2020, as the virus spread quickly across the U.S.

13News Now will have full coverage of the address at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

