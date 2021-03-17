Mayor to highlight how Virginia Beach handled challenges of 2020 in State of the City address

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from the State of the City in March 2020.
It's been quite a year for the city of Virginia Beach. It has endured a pandemic, which has impacted its biggest industry: tourism.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bobby Dyer will discuss the challenges the city has faced this past year in his third State of the City address.
The address will be a virtual event and will be live streamed on the city of Virginia Beach's website and the Hampton Roads Chamber's YouTube channel at 12:30 p.m.
Dyer will highlight how the city and its citizens have shown how to “improvise, adapt and overcome” the challenges brought on by the pandemic, a city news release said.
It is a big contrast to Dyer's second state of the city address last year, when Virginia Beach was optimistic about another Something in the Water Festival and a boom in tourism traffic.
It was only a few days later after Dyer's address, when Gov. Ralph Northam had no choice but to declare a State of Emergency in Virginia on March 12, 2020, as the virus spread quickly across the U.S.
13News Now will have full coverage of the address at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.