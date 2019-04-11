VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Mayor Bobby Dyer is holding a presentation of the lifesaving award on Monday.

The event at 4 p.m. will honor and recognize Captain Bryan Stinger and Kate Bartlett for their heroic acts.

Capt. Bryan Stinger is being honored for his quick action on July 9. Around 11 p.m., Stinger noticed a strong gas smell at a resident’s home while he was riding his bike by the property in the street. He immediately investigated, knocked on the resident’s door, and woke the family to let them know about the odor.

Capt. Stinger quickly called 911 and the family got out of their home. The Fire Department responded and learned there was a significant leak at the gas meter base of the family’s home. The readings on the gas meters showed high levels of natural gas in the flammable range, which could have led to a severe explosion.

The gas was quickly shut off by Fire Department personnel mitigating the hazard and the family was attended to by public safety responders.

If it wasn't for Capt. Stinger, the family might have been impacted by the leaking gas under/around their home, or worse, an explosion could have occurred, leading to tragic consequences.

Kate Bartlett, a CHKD Athletic Trainer, is being honored for her acts on June 26, 2019.

Bartlett was at Kellam High School's football practice with 10 local high school teams present. After the second game of one-hand touch football, coaches started yelling for a trainer. Officials said Bartlett quickly responded to the area where a student was lying on the ground. She assessed the situation, noticed the student was unresponsive and requested her training kit be brought to her.

When she received the training kit she urgently grabbed the AED and attached the defibrillator pads to the student’s chest. The AED advised a shock, which was delivered, and then Bartlett instantly started chest compressions. The student started to come to but was not alert. Bartlett closely monitored the situation until EMS arrived on the scene, at which point the student was talking.

Although school was out for the summer when the incident happened, Bartlett still came to practices and games. She was there at the moment needed, with the proper resources and people responding to assist.

Due to their selfless and courageous efforts, Capt. Bryan Stinger and Kate Bartlett are awarded the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Award for their heroic acts. The event will be held at the City Council Chamber in City Hall.