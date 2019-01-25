VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student at Bayside Middle School was arrested Thursday after bringing a knife to school.

Bayside Middle School's Principal Paula Johnson sent this message out to her community:

"Good evening, Bayside families. This is Dr. Paula Johnson. I am calling you this evening to inform you that earlier today one of our students was arrested for bringing a knife to school. Students came forward to school administrators to report seeing the student with the knife, and because of their action, we were able to immediately respond. Parents, please remind your children that weapons are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also facing disciplinary action here at the school. Additionally, please continue to remind your children that if they see something, they should say something. As such, I want to thank the students who came forward today, and, as always, I thank you for your support of Bayside Middle."

13News Now is working to learn more about this incident.

RELATED: Court documents: Military recruiter at Portsmouth high school had oral sex with student

RELATED: Student in Virginia Beach charged after fight leads to threats against school

RELATED: Middle school student in Virginia Beach arrested following social media threat