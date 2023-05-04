Police ask for help to find missing man in Virginia Beach

James Kresock is known to take extremely long walks of up to 10 miles. Police say no one has seen him since he left his home on foot on Wednesday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Family members say 68-year-old James A. Kresock was last seen leaving his Gershwin Drive home on foot around 8:30 a.m. on May 3. Kresock wears hearing aids and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but did not have his cell phone or wallet.

Police said Kresock is known to take extremely long walks of up to 10 miles and while he is not believed to be a danger to himself, police said "circumstances in his personal life coupled with his disappearance" have worried his family.

Kresock is 5'8" tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.