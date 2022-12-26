Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month

Marquis Gibson's family say they have not seen him since late November.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man.

We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living.

Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel on Bonney Road and often travels on a black mountain bike.

Gibson is 5'7" tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper arm with the word "Marquis" in black lettering, and also has a scar near one of his sideburns.