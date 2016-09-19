Virginia Beach murder suspect is on trial for the second time, representing himself

24-year-old Jacquan Wilson pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A murder suspect is on trial again in Virginia Beach.

Jacquan Wilson is accused of killing 18-year-old Bryant Cueto outside of an Applebee's in 2016. Wilson is facing three felonies including first-degree murder, a robbery charge, and a gun charge.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to all three charges and is representing himself for the first time.

The trial originally came before a judge in 2019, and attorneys were in the final stages of starting their closing arguments when the judge called a mistrial.

According to court documents, the judge declared a mistrial after someone broke into several of the jurors' cars outside of the Virginia Beach courthouse, and prosecutors believed those burglaries could intimidate the jurors.

Virginia Beach police never named a person responsible and the case took several more years to move forward.

In the years that followed, a Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Wilson assaulted two deputies during a February 2022 hearing. Wilson allegedly tried to flee from the courtroom and injured a deputy's hand and arms during the process.

Deputies then took Wilson into custody by restraining him to a wheelchair and brought him back to jail.

Wilson received an inmate violation of attempting to escape, refusing to obey an order, and disruptive behavior on top of the charges he is already facing for this trial.