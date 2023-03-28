Day 2 of Virginia Beach murder trial begins with emotional testimony

Jacquan Wilson is accused of killing 18-year-old Bryant Cueto outside of an Applebee's in 2016.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emotional testimony continues in a Virginia Beach murder trial.

Jacquan Wilson is accused of killing 18-year-old Bryant Cueto outside of an Applebee's in 2016. Wilson is facing three felonies including first-degree murder, a robbery charge, and a gun charge.

An eyewitness, and friend of the deceased victim, testified against Wilson.

The witness told the jury that he had picked up the victim in his car and drove out to an Applebee's on General Booth Boulevard. There, Cueto unveiled a bag of Xanax that he planned to sell and made several phone calls.

According to his testimony, a sale never went through. The witness identified the defendant as the person who opened up the backseat of his car, pulled out his gun, and threatened Cueto for the pills.

The victim's friend said Cueto refused, and that Wilson pulled the trigger.

Wilson is representing himself in the murder trial. He had a chance to cross-examine the witness, questioning his version of events and why the witness had initially lied to Virginia Beach police.

The witness said he feared for his safety and did not want to get in trouble with the law.

Prosecutors then brought forth several expert witnesses, testifying to evidence that points to Wilson as the perpetrator.

Virginia Beach detectives recounted their version of events of the May 2016 night, a medical examiner detailed Cueto's autopsy and how he died of a single gunshot wound, and a forensic analyst lifted 18 fingerprints from the crime scene that included several of Wilson's prints.

Wilson declined to cross-examine many of the expert witnesses.

The trial is expected to last for several more days and could be finished by the end of the week.