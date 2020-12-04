x
virginia-beach

Virginia Beach neighborhood holds Easter bunny parade while safely social distancing

The parade was a way to bring smiles to the neighborhood children's faces a day before Easter.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach neighborhood held an Easter bunny parade as part of an early Easter celebration on Saturday.

13News Now photojournalist Scott Depuy captured the fun that families and friends had while safely social distancing.

The parade took place at Shore Drive near the Lesner Bridge.

Young kids had to chance to see the Easter bunny and wave to him as he passed through the neighborhood from a safe distance.

It's a way to have some "normalcy" amid the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to everyone's lives.

