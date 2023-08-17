Neptune Beer Fest returns to Virginia Beach for 8th year with local beer and food trucks

There will be over 60 beers from 30 breweries, live music performances and food trucks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Neptune Festival is hosting its 8th annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival at Virginia Beach Neptune's Park.

The festival will highlight "national, regional and especially local Virginia Beer." It's taking place on August 26 from 1 to 6 p.m.

There will be over 60 beers from 30 breweries, live music performances, and food trucks on site like Moontide Sundries and Sour Street Pizza.

A limited number of tickets to get in will be sold "to keep lines short and sips long."

No one under 21 will be allowed into the event and a valid government ID is required to enter.