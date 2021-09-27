Virginia Beach Neptune Festival boosts Oceanfront businesses

The event wrapped up a successful weekend Sunday, including helping a non-profit raise support for women battling cancer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Neptune Festival of Virginia Beach wrapped up a successful weekend Sunday.

The event attracted people from across the country to the Oceanfront. The foot traffic is a much-appreciated boost for Beach businesses.

More than 250 art vendors and businesses participated in the festival.

“Literally about sold out. It was amazing,” said Virginia Beach artist Tamara Seraph, who has sold her pieces at the Neptune Festival for 11 years.

“This has been the best weekend we've ever had," she said. "More local artists have been here than any other year. Normally there’s about 30 local spots. There were over 50 Virginia artists here.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to cancel last year, and Chesapeake photographer Jeffery Diener said he hasn’t sold his art since then.

“I’ve been doing this for 19 years now, and I’ve made on this weekend more than what I usually make when I do this show,” said Diener.

Diener and other artists also donated some of their work.

Nancy Murphy is part of the Wahine Surf Club, and she and other members walked to every vendor collecting donations for a silent auction.

“We would like to donate the money to eight women this year to help with their financial needs while they're going through, surviving cancer,” said Murphy.

Juana Wilson is a cancer survivor and the club helped her when she was undergoing treatment.

“It was such a overwhelming and wonderful thing to help me get through that tough time,” said Wilson.

The Surf for a Cure silent auction is Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

The club raised $4,000 in 2020, and they have a goal to raise $8,000 this year.