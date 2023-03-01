New Virginia Beach Fire Chief has worked with department since 1999

Pravetz has worked with the Virginia Beach Fire Department since 1999, and he worked for the Air Force before that. He has several fire science and safety degrees.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has a new top firefighter -- but he's a familiar face around the department.

The city swore Kenneth Pravetz in as Fire Chief on January 3 in a ceremony with the mayor and city manager.

Pravetz has worked with the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) since 1999 and he worked for the Air Force before that.

He also has degrees in fire science, health and safety and security studies, and has been part of a swath of other safety education programs.

The city said he's bringing 35 years of experience with him to the role of chief. He's also deployed to help national disaster recovery with Virginia Task Force 2.

"As he progressed through the ranks, Chief Pravetz held many challenging assignments," a city spokesperson wrote. "His current assignment is the Deputy Chief of Services responsible for personnel, finance, training, logistics, planning, and community risk reduction."

City Manager Patrick Duhaney praised Pravetz's communication and leadership skills, and said he would be a national leader in public safety for many more years.

Chief Pravetz also spoke at his swearing ceremony.