VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – — Adriann Small was shocked when she got a call from her 9-year old son who was supposed to be in school but was still near his bus stop.

"And I said, 'Ok, stay there, I'm coming to get you,” Small said.

He and his friend were near Condor and Peregrine Streets, where the bus was a no-show for more than 30 minutes. Small was confused as to why she didn’t hear from the school system.

"Not one message was relayed to parents about any of this, about buses," she said.

The school was already in session when Small picked the kids up and took them to Bettie F. Williams Elementary. Staff told her the bus was late and they didn't know why. So, Small called transportation officials.

"I was told there's nothing that they can do, and they don't have the ability to send out alerts, text messages... call nothing," said Small. "And Virginia Beach being one of the largest cities, that's concerning."

A Virginia Beach Schools spokesperson said the bus was not running Monday and its route had to be covered by another bus, which caused the delay. In terms of communication, she referred 13News Now to the Code of Student Conduct, which states that: “Parents or their designee should accompany their children to and from the bus stop.”

“This is helpful in the case of delays or other incidents at the stop,” Virginia Beach Schools Spokesperson, Lauren Nolasco, said in an email.

It was a rule Small had no idea about.

"Us parents have schedules as well,” she said. “We've already made it to where our schedules work for this. So just like you're on a schedule, we're on a schedule as well."

School officials said they are working on developing a phone application called “Where’s My Bus” to help families track the buses. A pilot program for the app is expected to be released next year.

