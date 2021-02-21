Virginia Beach non-profit donating supplies to Texas after deadly winter storm

Operation Blessing is sending water, juice, and blankets to the storm-ravaged state.

Virginia Beach-based non-profit, Operation Blessing is helping with relief efforts on the ground in Texas.

Texans are slowly recovering after a deadly winter storm knocked out electricity to millions of people and left half the state under a boil water advisory.

Senior Director of Operation Blessing’s U.S. Disaster Relief Team, Anthony Lloyd said his team is donating some much-needed supplies.

“Things that work when your power’s out and your water’s out," he said. “You need to understand how quickly something that seems stable on one day can be impaired the next.”

The group donated thousands of bottles of water, juice, and sports drinks. Operation Blessing is also donating blankets and bottles of hand sanitizer.

It’s all going to the Emergency Management office in Dallas and other local groups, to help those who need it most.