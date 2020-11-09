Virginia Beach non-profit honors those that lost their lives on 9/11 with an honor log

Veterans at the Oceanfront participated in their own remembrance Friday morning with a 700-pound memorial log created by the non-profit organization, "Carry On."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Carry On," a non-profit started in 2018, is creating awareness and honoring fallen military, law enforcement and several other emergency responders on September 11 through the debut of their 9/11 Honor Log.

The log was carried by several veterans from across the U.S who came to Virginia Beach to participate in the ceremony on the anniversary of 9/11.

The walk started at the Navy SEAL Memorial to the First Street Jetty and then back to the Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial on 35th Street. Several different veterans took turns handing off the log.

On the 700-pound log are illustrations of different landmarks, like the shape of the Pentagon. Those designs were carved out to represent the locations of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Retired Navy SEAL, Dom Raso explains how it's important to pay tribute to the fallen no matter how many years have past.

"Through that adversity and pain, we honor these women and men and we remember their sacrifice. We have firefighters here, law enforcement, first responders and military personnel here in front of the Navy SEAL Monument at the Oceanfront," said Raso.

JB Soles, Co-Founder and President of Carry On said a few words at the ceremony.

“We want the Honor Log to be something that brings us together and makes us stronger. At a time in our history where there is a lot of darkness, we can help legacies live on, by what we do here today and moving forward as one,” Soles said.

The objective of the non-profit group is to coordinate with Pentagon officials to have the 9/11 honor log transferred by Virginia Task Force 2 to Washington DC.