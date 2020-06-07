Virginia Beach, Norfolk take patient approach to reopening community centers

Virginia Beach began reopening its rec centers in June by testing the waters with just a couple locations. Norfolk began a similar approach to reopening its centers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many gyms began reopening in the past month. When it came to cities reopening fitness facilities that are part of community rec centers, Virginia Beach and Norfolk took a patient approach to the process.

In Virginia Beach, the soft reopening began on June 22 with locations in Great Neck and Princess Anne. Within the first 15 minutes of the mandatory online registration for the centers, 1,000 members signed up for designated workout time slots.

The city took both locations for on a "test drive" for about two weeks, and, because the reopenings went smoothly, Virginia Beach is reopening all of its community rec centers. People have to reserve specific workout time slots at every location. Besides using the new registration system, each center will undergo deep cleaning in between workouts and have separate entrances for different types of activities. Locker rooms are closed and so are water fountains.

While Virginia Beach moves into a full opening, Norfolk began its soft reopening on Monday with six out of 18 of its community rec centers.

"We wanted to make sure opening 6 centers, that we were keeping it sustainable," said Darrell Crittendon, Director of Recreation, Parks and Open Space.