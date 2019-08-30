VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the kids heading back to school next week, the summer will come to an unofficial end at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Each year, businesses rely on the summer rush to make the bulk of their money for the year.

Michael Mauch is the owner of Harvest, a restaurant along Atlantic Avenue. He described the Labor Day Weekend as “crunch time.”

“It’s just a grind,” said Mauch. “You have a short window of opportunity to make your rent and pay your payroll and pay all your bills.”

Tourists at the Oceanfront said they are trying to enjoy the last few days of summer before the kids report back to the classroom.

“School starts next week for us and so it’s just a reminder that we have to get back to the grind,” said Catherine L. Stamps, whose family was visiting from New Jersey.

During Labor Day weekend, there will be an influx of visitors along the boardwalk due to the Rock 'n' Roll Half-Marathon and the American Music Festival.

Mauch called this last weekend “bittersweet.”

“You’re definitely happy that it's coming to an end so you can get a little bit of rest, but you’re sad because you want to make sure you can still have some income coming in,” said Mauch.

Mauch said business around the Oceanfront was a bit slower than usual, but said this weekend should help and they’re looking forward to an increase in sales next year.

