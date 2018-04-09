VIRGINIA BEACH — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of tourism season at the Oceanfront, and businesses are depending on even more visitors than years past.

“Compared to last summer, it’s been a little bit off. However, this last weekend, Labor Day weekend, has been awesome,” said Jeff Hague, owner of Ocean Eddie’s.

Hague said this summer has left more empty tables than summers of the past.

“The only thing I can speculate is maybe the weather, it’s been very rainy, it’s been hot, so I think it may have driven some people away,” said Hague.

Over at Memory Lane Old Time photos, they rely on 20 percent of their annual business to come this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

“Labor Day weekend is that last weekend to just make the money. It puts you in the black a lot of years, and it really just keeps the business going,” said employee Greg Stein.

The company said depending how many photos they take this weekend, could determine whether they have the budget to buy new costumes and props for next year.

“When I first started, the numbers we expect to get on Labor Day, we were getting those numbers every weekend, so there has been a big shift throughout the entire Oceanfront on the amount of business that we’re getting,” said employee Marisa Michiels.

One of the newer business on Atlantic Avenue, La La Land, a candy store that just opened up in May, said this summer’s sales have surpassed expectations. They said people can always afford to spend a few extra bucks on something sweet.

“They are coming here with their kids and say, ‘mom, please, please, please, mom buy this for me,’ and this is how it’s happening, a lot of families,” said employee Veronica.

However, local visitors like Ashlee Lindsay, said they’ve noticed a difference just walking around compared to last summer.

“People were everywhere, you couldn’t really walk the boardwalk without bumping into somebody, but this year there is not that many people out,” said Lindsay. “I honestly feel like they come and see the same stuff every year.”

Geraldine Bostic, who is visiting from Pittsburgh, disagrees. She said she can’t wait to return next year.

“I just enjoy the whole atmosphere, really the hotel that we are at, the beach, the people are lovely, so yea, not one reason why I wouldn’t come back,” said Bostic.

