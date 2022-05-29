Man hurt in Oceanfront shooting, suspect in custody

The shooting happened shortly before midnight Saturday night in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue. A 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say one man is recovering from being shot at the Oceanfront on Saturday night, and that another man is facing charges.

Police said another 21-year-old man, Lamont Walton Junior, is in custody.

A man who heard the shots being fired told 13News Now he was at the Oceanfront hoping to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"You just come out to here to have fun and it's just ridiculous, though," said Kavante Dawson. "After the shootings in Texas and New York, everyone just come here to Virginia Beach to have fun."

Dawson added, "As a college graduate coming home to Portsmouth ... as a graduate from Delaware State University, I don't like how I come home and see this."

Virginia Beach police said they were able to apprehend the suspect quickly thanks in part to increasing staffing in the resort area for the weekend. Investigators said extra cameras added to the Oceanfront also caught the shooting from multiple angles.