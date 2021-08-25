Sections of Virginia Beach Oceanfront undergo makeover

A city initiative looks to revitalize Atlantic Avenue. The pilot program includes features like expanded outdoor dining, bike lanes and mural artwork.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three blocks along the Oceanfront are undergoing a transformation.

"It's from 17th through 20th Street along Atlantic Avenue," said Kathy Warren, manager of the Strategic Growth Area office in Virginia Beach.

"We definitely want to look at a refresh for Atlantic Avenue," she said. "It hasn't been looked at really in 30 years. So it's time redo the sidewalks, redo the streetscape, see if there's a better design for pedestrians, vehicles, scooters, bikes, whatever the mode of transportation may be, to work together."

Designs show new bike lanes on each side of Atlantic Avenue. The road will be limited to one lane of car traffic in each direction.

On the west side, street murals will be painted. Also expect to find more space for outdoor dining, seating and even live entertainment.

Warren also explained that while COVID-19 was not a catalyst for this project, people's renewed urge for outdoor activities definitely align with the plan.

It's a concept well received by visitors we spoke with, including 9-year-old Autumn Perry, "I'd be so hyped up for that."

"I want to see all the entertainment and expanding the outdoor area, I think that'd be fine, I think that'd be very helpful to the businesses," said Autumn.

Owner and founder of The Sweet Spot VB, Mery Ghattas, thinks so too.

"I'm so excited because the Oceanfront really needs new life and it needs an initiative to bring the locals," she said.

"Fingers crossed," said Ghattas. "I don't want to get too excited because I don't want to be disappointed if it gets taken away or if it doesn't work out, but this is the future and I hope it's here to stay."

The revitalization project, with a roughly $300,000-$350,000 price tag, along 17th to 20th Streets will launch September 3.

The City of Virginia Beach will collect surveys and feedback, then make adjustments to the pilot program and their plans for the rest of Atlantic Avenue.

Virginia Beach city leaders emphasize this has been a team effort with other stakeholders, like consultants and Oceanfront businesses.