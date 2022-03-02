Virginia Beach leaders discuss transportation safety recommendations for Oceanfront

Virginia Beach leaders held their annual meeting to discuss possible safety recommendations for pedestrians and drivers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Safety along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is a priority for city leaders, who are looking for input on ways to improve transportation and mobility in the area.

On nice days, the Oceanfront provides a place for people to get outside. On Thursday, Jacob Prillaman took advantage of the nice weather, but he kept a look out for any cars.

“It’s not too bad but definitely when the summer season starts people start to get a little reckless in their cars they don’t really pay attention to pedestrians skaters, bikers," said Prillaman.

Prillaman said he welcomes safety improvements at the Oceanfront.

“It would be a great idea just for extra safety precautions," said Prillaman.

In 2020, the city officials created the Resort Area Strategic Action Plan 2030, which consists of creates the Resort Area Mobility Plan or RAMP.

Chuck Cayton lives near the Oceanfront and is a member of the RAMP steering committee. The group came up with 16 project recommendations.

“Some of them are just making improvements to crosswalks, maybe some signal timing, some of them are more extensive improvements," said Cayton.

Those improvements could impact major intersections on Atlantic Avenue and also mean expanding some bike lanes on the boardwalk.

Cayton hopes the public can provide more safety ideas.

“We would certainly welcome any input from business owners, residence on ways to improve the overall experience from a transportation and parking perspective and the resort area," said Cayton.