Virginia Beach Oceanfront slammed by remnants of Ian

Conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront stayed rainy and windy throughout the day on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront stayed rainy and windy throughout the day on Friday. So much so, a steeple at Galilee Church on Pacific Avenue fell. It seems to be resting on Holly Hill Apartments, right next door.

Not far from the church, weather conditions tattered up a skywalk at Oceans Condominiums on Atlantic Avenue near 40th Street. Paneling and glass could be seen down below. Police blocked off the area.

At this time, however, the damage is not widespread in the area.

The power also flickered in and out several times Friday night. The Oceanfront has had an ominous look and feel to it all day.

Rain and, perhaps most notably, gusty winds made their impression.

On what should have marked the kickoff of Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend, Ian had other plans in store.

Some more storm damage we found: Tattered up skywalk on Atlantic Avenue near 40th Street. There’s a gaping hole up above and panels + glass down below. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/8FPERDU64d — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 1, 2022

"Very, very windy. A lot of wind, especially down here at the beach, a lot of sand blowing around. It gets in your eyes really easily. It hurts a lot," said resident Zachary Six, who along with Charles Haines, braved the elements to catch a glimpse of the storm.

“It’s fun. We get hurricanes every year and it's always kind of like this. We try to come down and see it every time," said Haines.

Virginia Beach city leaders also warn everyone to stay out of the waters. In a tweet, they said extreme conditions like rough surf, high wind, and the risk of rip currents are a threat now, through the weekend, and into the early part of next week.

Additionally, public works crews have already prepared for the threat of tidal flooding and beach erosion. A spokesperson told 13News Now crews are standing by for now and ready to respond.