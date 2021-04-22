Volunteers help clean up trash at the Oceanfront on Earth Day

The cleanup is usually held in the fall, but organizers say they wanted to kick start the summer season by having everything beachy clean!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trash was no match for more than 300 volunteers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Thursday afternoon.

In celebration of Earth Day, people pulled out trash bags and got to work. The volunteers cleaned along Atlantic Avenue, the boardwalk, and the beach. They even went down to Rudee Inlet and throughout the ViBe District.

The cleanup is organized by several Oceanfront organizations. It’s usually held in the fall, but organizers say they wanted to kick start the summer season by having everything "beachy clean!"