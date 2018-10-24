VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Drivers in Virginia Beach are getting parking relief starting November 1.

During the shoulder season, free parking will be available on Atlantic Avenue running through March 31, 2019. Motorists can park, free of charge, for two-hour increments from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

The free parking will be offered on the western side of the street.

Drivers will not be allowed to park between 10th and 11th Streets and 21st and 22nd Streets, the on-street parking will only be available from 6th to 25th Streets.

To accommodate the Holiday Lights at the Beach, spaces south of 15th Street will be limited to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November 1 to December 30.

This parking offer will be available annually after last year's successful pilot program.

“This came about as a result of input from visitors and business who wanted to take advantage of greater flexibility during the off-season,” said Kathy Warren, director of the SGA Office. “We tested it and gathered a lot of input from various stakeholders. Most people were pleased to have free, convenient access to retail shops and restaurants and that's why we've moved to do this every year during the offseason.”

