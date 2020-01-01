VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer has been arrested, accused of domestic assault.

26-year-old Michael R. Garrison was arrested following the alleged incident, which happened on December 31.

Virginia Beach Police say Garrison has been with the department for two years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol. He will remain on administrative assignment, pending the outcome of both criminal and administrative investigations.

The Department's Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau is handling the investigation.