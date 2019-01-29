VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia police chief said one of his officers accidentally shot a person inside a home while firing at an armed suspect on the street.

News outlets cite a release from Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera, who says the officer also shot the suspect Sunday night. He says both people shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

According to Cervera's Monday release, officers responding to gunfire attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation with the armed suspect. When that didn't work, the officer opened the fire and struck the suspect. Police later learned someone in a nearby home had also been shot.

That person has since been released from the hospital. Police haven't provided an update on the unnamed suspect's condition.

Cervera apologized for not releasing information sooner. The shooting is under investigation.