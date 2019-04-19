VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials continue to prepare and plan for severe weather expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton said, “All of our public safety folks are leaning forward to prepare for this storm.”

Sutton said she’s expecting heavy rain, hail, flooding and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts. Her biggest concern is on a tornado risk.

“Everyone is just making sure that they have the appropriate staff in looking at, if necessary, the possibility of upping staffing as well,” she said.

With the storm, comes high gusts and officials' main areas of concern are Sandbridge and Virginia Beach. Sutton said the south wind isn’t expected to change until Sunday afternoon.

Sutton explained, “Looking at how long we are going to have those south winds, and the water didn’t get a chance to go out from the previous storm.”

There’s already talk about possibly opening the Dam Neck Gate so drivers can get through if other roads flood. Crews continue placing high water vehicles around the city.

Sutton said everyone should stay alert and informed about the severe weather.

“At my office, as the emergency manager, have your weather radio. Have it available because the tone can go out or have your cell phone,” Sutton explained.

The Emergency Operations Center will not stay open throughout the night. Sutton said around 25 people will be on call.