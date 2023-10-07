Officials warn boaters of 'serious' shoaling in Rudee Inlet

Boaters are asked to use idle speed in the inlet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials are urging boaters to use "extreme caution" in the Rudee Inlet due to "serious" shoaling in the area.

In a release Saturday, officials with the City of Virginia said the shoaling spans the channel from the east ends of the jetties and eastward 250 feet. The shoal is estimated to be 5.7 feet mean lower low water (MLLW) deep.

There is also shoaling reported on the south side of the channel, extending about 100 feet east and 100 feet west from the west end of the jetty. It's depth is estimated at 3.2 feet MLLW.