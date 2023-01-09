Rip current warnings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend

As of Friday morning, Virginia Beach Fire officials said the deepest water you should go into is up to your ankles.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. This weekend Virginia Beach city officials are gearing up as many visitors headed to the beach. However, they want you to remain cautious as rip currents are expected to be dangerous for the weekend.

“It’s a great day to come to the beach," said Captain Jon Taylor with the Virginia Beach Fire Department. "It’s impressive to watch. It’s peaceful and relaxing to watch... just not to go in.”

The mix of Post-Tropical Storm Idalia offshore and heavy winds are creating rough waves in Virginia Beach.

“Sometimes it can be deceptively dangerous and you don’t really know what the dangers are; you can clearly see out there in the ocean today that it’s extremely rough,” Taylor said.

Taylor said with life-threatening rip currents expected throughout the weekend, it’s best to stay out of the water.

“You have massive waves coming in and they pile up next to the beach and the sand bar kind of holds them there," Taylor said. "Sometimes those currents can go faster than the Olympic swimmer can swim.”

That’s why lifeguards are increasing patrols this weekend. They’ll be staffed across the Resort area, 57th Street, and other spots along the beach.

“We want to talk to people before they go into the water, before they even think about it to tell them about the conditions today and make sure they stay out,” said Tom Gill, the chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.

Gill said the surf is even dangerous for lifeguards to go into the water, although he added that could change if the waves die down throughout the weekend.

"We might start allowing a knee-deep, knee-to-waist-deep kind of thing. Hopefully by Sunday and Monday, it's a little better,” he said.

Gill said if you want to get in the water, check with a lifeguard first. He said if you don't see one where you are, don't take the risk.

"Right now, you just can't even get out," Gill said. "You can't get through this surf. If you did get out, you'd be pushed all the way down the beach into the pier, into the rocks. Something like that."

“Think twice before you go in the water this weekend, whether surfing, kiteboarding, or boating, and if you do, monitor trusted weather sources, know your limits, and plan for emergencies,” said Captain Jennifer Stockwell, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia.