VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is offering a winter shelter program for single adults experiencing homelessness.

The program offers individuals a warm place to sleep at various locations throughout Virginia Beach.

Shelter space is limited and placement in the Winter Shelter is not guaranteed. Spots are provided through random selection (not first come, first served).

For anyone to access the winter shelter program, people must check-in every day that overnight shelter is needed.

Check-in times from Monday to Friday is 3 to 5 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center located at 104 N. Witchduck Road. On Saturday and Sundays, check-in times are 3 to 5 p.m. at Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC)

located at 1053 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Transportation will be provided from the check-in location to the shelter site.

Each individual is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat on the bus or on their lap.

For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact Pam Shine, homeless service system manager, at (757) 385-5761.

Families with children experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932.