Police asking people to avoid the area as they are investigating a shooting around 700 Garfield Avenue near Northgate Park.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is in the hospital following a shooting overnight in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they are investigating a shooting around 700 Garfield Avenue near Northgate Park.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

They don't have a suspect in custody at this time and ask people to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.